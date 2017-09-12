Girl, 6, struck and killed by SUV in Bayham, Ont.: police
Police say a six-year-old girl has died after being struck by an SUV in Bayham, Ont.
Investigators say Melissa Klassen of Norwich Township, Ont., was running next to the vehicle on a private property when she was hit.
They say she died in hospital.
Police say the incident is still under investigation.
