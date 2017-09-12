Murder, assault charges laid against 35-year-old in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A 35-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been charged in a weekend incident that left a man dead and two people injured.

Police say they were called to a home (on Syndicate Avenue) on Sunday morning and found a man had died and a 25-year-old man and 23-year-old woman had been assaulted.

They say Nazareth Alexander Nelson was arrested Monday night and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He made a first appearance in court Tuesday and was remanded until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 13.

The man who died has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.