Quebec City police make two arrests stemming from Aug. 20 demonstration

Quebec City police say they've arrested two people in connection with an August demonstration that saw protesters clash with riot police.

The two men, 19 and 20, could face charges of armed assault and assault causing bodily harm and are expected to appear later today in a Quebec City courtroom.

Police in the provincial capital say two distinct groups took part in demonstrations on Aug. 20 and that a third group was involved in another protest, which was declared illegal.

The protest was broken up by the anti-riot squad and police say an investigation into alleged criminal acts is ongoing.

Several hundred people had gathered to oppose a demonstration planned by La Meute, a right-wing group that wanted to protest against immigration policies.

Some demonstrators who defined themselves as anti-fascists ended up clashing with police after blocking La Meute members in an underground parking garage for several hours.