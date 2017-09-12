Questions over safety, supervision after kindergartener dies in Saskatoon

SASKATOON — Saskatchewan's education minister says school divisions should review safety measures at schools that are close to ponds after a kindergarten student died in Saskatoon.

But Bronwyn Eyre says it's too soon to know what led to the death of the five-year-old boy or whether something could have been done to prevent it.

The boy was found in the pond near Dundonald School after recess ended Monday morning and pronounced dead in hospital.

The pond is about 120 metres from the school property line and there are questions about why there was no fence around either the pond or the school.

The pond was built four years before the school in 1983 to catch storm water and was converted to hold water permanently in 2005.

The director of education for Saskatoon Public Schools has said the staff-to-student ratio during recess is adequate — eight staff members, plus additional educational assistants assigned to certain children.