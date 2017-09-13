At least 18 people charged in alleged drug-trafficking ring in southern Ontario

At least 18 people are facing more than 80 charges in an alleged drug-trafficking operation that covered a large swath of southern Ontario.

Durham Region police say they launched an investigation dubbed Project Yuma in May in collaboration with the police force in Kingston, Ont.

They say they uncovered a ring that allegedly operated between Kingston and the Greater Toronto Area.

The ring allegedly distributed large quantities of powdered fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.

Police say they seized more than eight kilograms of cocaine during the investigation, as well as $750,000 in cash, assorted weapons and several stolen vehicles.