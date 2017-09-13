Canada won't be rushed into peacekeeping mission: Sajjan

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the government will not be rushed into making a decision on where to deploy peacekeepers.

The comments come as the clock ticks down to a major peacekeeping meeting in Vancouver in November that is only open to countries that have or are ready to pledge specific forces to UN missions.

Canada was given permission to host the meeting last year after the Trudeau government said it would make up to 600 soldiers available to various peacekeeping missions.

The early signs pointed to Canada sending troops to Mali and trainers to various other African countries to help their militaries become better at peacekeeping.

But the Liberals refused commit themselves and have instead waffled for over a year, sparking frustration and even anger from various allies and even UN officials.