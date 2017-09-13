Montreal adds Indigenous touch to city flag and coat of arms with pine tree

Montreal is redesigning its flag and coat of arms by adding a white pine tree to reflect Indigenous contributions to the city.

Mayor Denis Coderre made the announcement today alongside Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador.

The initiative is part of the 10th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The new coat of arms and flag still includes the Fleur-de-lis, the thistle, the rose and the shamrock, which represent the other peoples who founded and developed Montreal.

The white pine tree was chosen by an advisory committee designated by the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. It was comprised of members from various First Nations as well as a representative from the Centre d'histoire de Montreal.