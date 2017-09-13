SIU probing Ottawa police shooting and wounding of two men

OTTAWA — The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a police-involved shooting in Ottawa.

The SIU says at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, there was an altercation in the city's east end between two police officers and two males.

The officers fired their weapons and wounded both men, who were treated for their injuries and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting or video evidence is urged to contact the agency.

No names or ages have been released.