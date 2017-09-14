Bear spray, stun gun used in alleged road rage incident in Ontario
BARRIE, Ont. — An Ontario police force is looking for help finding a man they allege used bear spray and a stun gun in a case of road rage.
Barrie police say two men had been driving on Highway 400 on Sunday night when they had passed a burgundy, four-door Chrysler.
They allege the driver became irate at being overtaken and then flashed his lights and rolled down his window to yell.
Police say the man followed the two men as they got off the highway and went to their house.
They allege the man then got out of his car, shot bear spray at the two men who were trying to get inside the house before attacking one of them with a stun gun.
Police say the man got back into his car and took off.
