Hamilton special constable charged in alleged assault at courthouse
Hamilton police say a special constable with the force is charged following an alleged assault at a courthouse.
They say the incident occurred at the John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton.
Police did not provide details of the alleged assault.
Investigators say the 38-year-old, part-time special constable was arrested Thursday and charged with assault.
The accused has been suspended from duty and is to appear in court on Oct. 17.
