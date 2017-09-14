Jewish group disappointed Montreal imams accused of hate speech won't be charged

MONTREAL — A Jewish advocacy group says it's disappointed Crown prosecutors won't be pressing charges against two Islamic preachers accused of uttering anti-Semitic sermons.

A spokesman with the Toronto-based Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said today the organization was told by Montreal police the Crown decided it would not pursue charges.

CIJA Spokesman Martin Sampson says police investigated two imams from the Al-Andalous Islamic Center in Montreal after the Jewish group lodged a complaint against the preachers last March.

The complaint targeted two videos CIJA discovered online in 2017 featuring sermons by two imams, which were first recorded in 2014.

In one of the videos one imam allegedly calls for the destruction of Israel.

Sampson says police were investigating both preachers for alleged hate speech and one of them for allegedly promoting genocide.

He says CIJA was told by police that Crown prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to lay charges of promoting genocide, and that the statute of limitations had passed regarding potential hate speech charges.

Neither Montreal police nor the Crown would confirm whether an investigation occurred or whether charges would not be laid.