Man, 74, killed during early morning scooter ride in Alberta town
A
A
Share via Email
BEAVERLODGE, Alta. — A 74-year-old man is dead after a battery-powered scooter he was riding collided with a pickup truck in a northwestern Alberta town.
RCMP say the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at an intersection in Beaverlodge.
The senior died in the local hospital.
His name has not been released.
There is no immediate word on whether the truck driver will be charged.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
Toronto Real Estate Board shuts down local man's data project
-
Halifax police say Bayers Road to reopen with one lane in either direction
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant