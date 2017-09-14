N.L. police seek man who hid chicken in his pants, then 'flew the coop'

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police are hunting for a man they say put a stolen chicken down his pants in Newfoundland.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the man allegedly took the chicken from a Sobeys grocery store in St. John's and then assaulted a security guard who confronted him.

The force says in a Facebook post he "flew the coop" before officers arrived on July 7.

They say they tried to identify the man without going to social media, but are now releasing a photo.

The photo shows a man in blue T-shirt and jeans, tattoos on both arms and sunglasses propped on his forehead.

They ask residents who may know him to call police or Crime Stoppers.