Police charge 3 after seizing 3,400 marijuana plants in grow-op raid
KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. — Three people are facing charges after provincial police seized marijuana during a search of a property in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Investigators say officers seized approximately 3,400 marijuana plants during a raid on Wednesday.
OPP say they also seized more than 100 grams of marijuana bud, two motor vehicles and other property required to maintain a grow operation.
They say the three accused — from Toronto, Thornhill, Ont., and Stouffville, Ont. — are charged with possession of a marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and producing marijuana.
The accused were to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday in a Lindsay, Ont., court.
