Police investigate drowning death of Labrador man who went overboard

NATUASHISH, N.L. — RCMP in Labrador are investigating the drowning death of a 32-year-old man from Nain.

They say the man was a passenger in a boat near the shores of Natuashish when he went overboard.

The medical examiner's office is also helping with the investigation.

It wasn't clear how many people were in the boat or what the weather was like at the time.