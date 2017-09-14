Police looking for 'sweet-smelling' suspect in Barrie, Ont., perfume theft
A
A
Share via Email
BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., say they're looking for a "sweet-smelling" suspect in a break-and-enter investigation.
They say someone broke into a drug store late Wednesday night and made off with numerous boxes of perfume.
Investigators say the suspect fled just minutes before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
Toronto Real Estate Board shuts down local man's data project
-
Halifax police say Bayers Road to reopen with one lane in either direction
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant