Police urge drivers to watch for wildlife after woman hits bear with car

ORO-MEDONTE, Ont. — Police are urging drivers to be cautious after a car recently collided with a bear in central Ontario.

Provincial police say the incident took place late Wednesday night in Oro-Medonte, Ont., near Barrie.

Police say a woman was driving a Mazda when she collided with a bear.

They say the collision killed the bear instantly.

The airbags deployed in the vehicle, but the driver escaped with only minor injuries.