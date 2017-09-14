Police urge drivers to watch for wildlife after woman hits bear with car
ORO-MEDONTE, Ont. — Police are urging drivers to be cautious after a car recently collided with a bear in central Ontario.
Provincial police say the incident took place late Wednesday night in Oro-Medonte, Ont., near Barrie.
Police say a woman was driving a Mazda when she collided with a bear.
They say the collision killed the bear instantly.
The airbags deployed in the vehicle, but the driver escaped with only minor injuries.
Police are warning the public to be mindful of the wildlife in the area while on the road.
