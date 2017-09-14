Quebec provincial police issue Amber Alert for missing six-year-old boy
SAINT-EUSTACHE, Que. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old boy named Louka Fredette in Saint-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say they believe he is with 41-year-old Ugo Fredette.
Police say the boy went missing at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
They do not say how Fredette is connected to the boy.
Police say the suspect may be travelling in a white Ford truck with the licence plates FLK5965 or FGY3936.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
