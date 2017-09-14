RCMP lacked warrants for Stingray phone catchers in handful of cases: Watchdog

OTTAWA — The federal privacy watchdog says the RCMP improperly scooped up mobile phone data half a dozen times using controversial Stingray devices.

The privacy commissioner's investigation found that the Mounties now require a judicial warrant for use of the devices, except in emergencies.

The commissioner looked into the RCMP's use of Stingrays in response to a complaint from public-interest group OpenMedia, which was concerned the Mounties were using the devices to monitor large groups of people and the content of their communications.

The watchdog found the RCMP's devices were not capable of intercepting voice communications, or email or text messages.

A Stingray device, sometimes called an IMSI catcher, mimics a cellular tower, making all nearby mobile phones connect to it.