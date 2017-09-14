Toronto Liberal MP Arnold Chan, 50, dies following battle with cancer
OTTAWA — Liberal MP Arnold Chan has died of cancer.
Chan, 50, learned he had nasopharyngeal carcinoma not long after he won his Toronto-area seat of Scarborough—Agincourt in a 2014 byelection.
He revealed the cancer had returned in March 2016.
Chan made an emotional address to his fellow MPs in June, calling on them all to elevate the level of debate in the House of Commons.
Chan, who is married to Jean Yip, is the father of three sons.
Liberal MP Judy Sgro announced the news at a committee meeting in Ottawa today.
