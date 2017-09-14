Van driver released after crash that killed Nova Scotia RCMP officer

FREDERICTON — The RCMP is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the crash that killed a Nova Scotia Mountie Tuesday night near Memramcook, N.B.

Const. Frank Deschenes had stopped to assist with a flat tire on an SUV when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser and the SUV.

The male driver of the van — a dark blue Dodge TK 2008 van with Pennsylvania licence plate ZBN 8883 — was released from custody Wednesday evening on conditions set by a court.

No charges have been laid.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says investigators want to speak to any motorists who witnessed the van travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Memramcook early Tuesday evening.

She says police want to know if the van was driving erratically, or any other information that could assist the investigation.