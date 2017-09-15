Federal politicians get taste of N.L. hospitality after ending up in wrong house

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Some federal politicians got a taste of Newfoundland's storied hospitality when they wandered into the wrong home and were invited to stay for refreshments.

Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan says a handful of cabinet ministers were heading to his home in St. John's earlier this week.

They were in the city for a cabinet retreat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

O'Regan says the ministers were heading to his home when they saw a house with people gathered inside and let themselves in, assuming it was O'Regan's.

It wasn't.

He says the surprised homeowners gave them O'Regan's address and then insisted they stay for a drink.