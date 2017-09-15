Fire forces seven people out of their rooming house in Moncton, N.B.

MONCTON, N.B. — Seven people are out of their New Brunswick home this morning after a fire swept through a rooming house in Moncton.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire extensively damaged one room in the house at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

It also caused smoke and water damage throughout the two-storey building on Donald Avenue.

Volunteers are helping with emergency lodging, as well as clothing and food purchases for the tenants.