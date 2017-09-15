Five stories in the news for today, Sept. 15

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Sept. 15

———

AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR QUEBEC BOY

Quebec provincial police say the discovery of a woman's body in a home in Saint-Eustache, Que., may be connected to the disappearance of a six-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert. The alert was issued Thursday evening for Louka Fredette in the town about 25 kilometres northwest of Montreal. Quebec provincial police believe he is with his father, 41-year-old Ugo Fredette.

———

JUSTICE MINISTERS TO MEET AGAIN TODAY

Canada's justice ministers are meeting again today in Vancouver to discuss marijuana, impaired driving and national security. On Thursday, the ministers were calling for clarity and support as they scramble to organize and police an entirely new marijuana industry in fewer than 10 months. The federal government has come under fire for what appears to be a hands-off approach to regulating the sale and policing of marijuana once it becomes legal.

———

U.S. MAY NOT DEFEND CANADA FROM MISSILE

Current U.S. policy directs the American military not to defend Canada if it is targeted in a ballistic missile attack, says the top Canadian officer at the North American Aerospace Defence Command. "We're being told in Colorado Springs that the extant U.S. policy is not to defend Canada," said Lt.-Gen. Pierre St-Amand, deputy commander of Colorado-based Norad. He delivered that revelation Thursday during an appearance before the House of Commons defence committee, which is studying the extent to which Canada is ready for an attack by North Korea.

———

FEDS: MORE THAN 2,800 DEATHS LAST YEAR LINKED TO OPIOIDS

At least 2,816 Canadians died from opioid-related causes in 2016 and the country's chief public health officer predicts that number "will almost certainly" surpass 3,000 in 2017. While the western provinces have been hardest-hit, the numbers of people dying in Eastern Canada are also rising. For example, Ontario had 865 deaths last year and Nova Scotia had 53 as a result of opioid-related toxicity. "No area of Canada is necessarily safe from this crisis," Dr. Theresa Tam told a media briefing from Ottawa.

———

EVACUEES HEADING HOME IN SASKATCHEWAN

Residents of Pelican Narrows in northern Saskatchewan have begun returning to their homes after being forced out of the community by wildfires at the end of August. However, people with health issues and families with children under the age of two were being held back due to continuing wildfire smoke. Residents of Jan Lake and Birch Portage also remained away from their homes, as flames still threatened the communities. About 300 personnel are still fighting that fire.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The Canadian Real Estate Association will issue quarterly update to forecast, monthly housing data for August.

— Natural Resources Minister Jim Car will meet with provincial and territorial government officials on forest-related issues.

— Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and council members will discuss negotiations for a new arena in the city.

— In Edmonton, Omar Khadr will ask for variation to his bail conditions.

— Statistics Canada will release the national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the second quarter.

— NDP Leader Tom Mulcair will launch the party's "End Pension Theft" campaign in Hamilton.