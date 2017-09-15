Quebec cops arrest 2 men in connection with fire that targeted Muslim leader's car

Quebec City police say they have arrested two men in connection with a fire that destroyed a car belonging to the president of a mosque where six men were killed in January.

Mohamed Labidi's car was set on fire outside his house in early August.

Police are calling it a hate crime but say they do not believe the accused belong to any known ideological group.

One of the men was arrested Thursday and police believe he is linked to four other fires in Quebec City.

The other man was nabbed today and is not a suspect in the other blazes.

The Aug. 6 incident outside Labidi's residence occurred just days after Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume announced an agreement with the mosque on the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.

The mosque has reported hateful incidents before, including in July when it received a package containing a defaced Qur'an and a hateful note.

In June 2016, a pig's head was left at the entrance of the same mosque during Ramadan.

Le Service de police de Québec a indiqué vendredi matin que les suspects sont détenus depuis leur arrestation et que l'un d’entre eux doit comparaître en après-midi afin de faire face à des accusations d’incendie criminel.

Le maire Régis Labeaume avait demandé au Service de police de Québec de tout mettre en oeuvre pour retrouver rapidement les auteurs de ce crime, que l'on hésitait par ailleurs à qualifier d'«haineux».

Le maire Labeaume avait notamment rappelé que la voiture de M. Labidi avait été incendiée au lendemain de l'annonce concernant la transaction qui permettra la création d'un cimetière musulman à Québec. Le maire estimait qu'il serait «fort étonnant» qu'il s'agisse là d'un pur hasard.

C'est dans la salle de prières du Centre culturel islamique de Québec qu'avait été commis en janvier un attentat qui a coûté la vie à six membres de la communauté musulmane.

A car belonging to the president of a Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January was set on fire earlier this month, police confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement, the mosque said the incident occurred on Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m. in the driveway of Mohamed Labidi's home.

It said the car was a total loss and that the fire also spread to the hedge of the home.

``We remain on the lookout for any progress in the investigation and we hope charges will be brought against these criminals once they are identified,'' the statement read.

``This hateful crime toward (Labidi) and his family are the latest in a long series of hateful acts against our organization.''

The mosque also said excrement was thrown at its doors several days after the car was destroyed.

A Quebec City police spokesman, Lt. Jean-Francois Vezina, described the fire as criminal but said authorities haven't yet determined whether it was a hate crime.

``Nothing is being ruled out,'' he said.

``It could be a gesture that isn't at all connected to the Muslim community as much as it could be an event of a hateful nature.''

Vezina said police haven't identified any suspects and he encouraged the public to come forward with information.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said he was shocked and ``profoundly disappointed'' to hear the news and said the timing was likely not a coincidence.

The incident occurred just days after Labeaume announced an agreement with the mosque on the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.

``What happened isn't like Quebec City,'' he told reporters. ``Quebec City is an open city where everyone must be able to live together in safety and respect.''

The mosque has reported hateful incidents before, including in July when it received a package containing a defaced Qur'an and a hateful note.

In June 2016, a pig's head was left at the entrance of the same mosque during Ramadan.