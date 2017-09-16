#BeccaToldMeTo: N.B. celebrates teen with terminal cancer's kindness campaign
RIVERVIEW, N.B. — A teenager with terminal cancer whose "bucket-list" wish has inspired good deeds across the globe is being recognized in her native New Brunswick with an official day in her honour.
Rebecca Schofield, an 18-year-old who lives in Riverview, N.B., learned her years-long battle with brain cancer had taken a turn for the worse last December, with doctors giving her only months to live.
As part of her bucket list, Schofield put out a call to her Facebook followers asking them to perform random acts of kindness under the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.
Schofield's request took off on social media, with hundreds of people committing altruistic acts in her name as part of a worldwide campaign that has attracted the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The New Brunswick government has declared the third Saturday of September "Becca Schofield Day," which will include a day of events being hosted in her honour, with all of the proceeds going to three charities chosen by the teenager.
Officials say the theme is a "sea of blue" and have asked attendees to wear Schofield's favourite colour as part of today's inaugural celebration.
—With files by Global News.
