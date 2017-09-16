Police watchdog to probe death of man in Windsor, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
WINDSOR, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's looking into the death of a 34-year-old man in Windsor, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place on Friday when Windsor police went to a local home.
The SIU says they were there to assist with an investigation being conducted by police in neighbouring Amhurstburg, Ont.
Police set up a perimeter around the Windsor home and entered to find the man dead in the garage.
No other information was immediately available.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone has been killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto Real Estate Board shuts down local man's data project
-
'Not fair': Union pickets Breakout West Music Festival for not paying bands
-
McDonald's cashier gives birth in bathroom, allegedly tries to flush baby down toilet
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire