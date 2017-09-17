Father of boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert taken to hospital

MONTREAL — A man who was arrested after police found his six-year-old son, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, has been taken to hospital.

The boy vanished from St-Eustache, Que., on Thursday and his father was apprehended in Ontario nearly 24 hours later. By then, the body of the boy's mother had also been discovered in the family home.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man suffered injuries that required medical assessment and he was sent to hospital Saturday.

The man appeared by videolink earlier in the day from a police station in Renfrew, Ont., where he had been held since his arrest on Friday night.

Quebec provincial police have not responded to requests for comment about what charges the man might face when he returns to his home province.

As of Sunday morning, it was not yet clear when the man would be handed over to Quebec police.

"He will be transferred as soon as his state of health allows," said spokesman Claude Denis.

Meanwhile, volunteers and police officers continued their search Sunday morning for a 71-year-old man who's been missing from Lachute, west of Montreal, since Friday.

Yvon Lacasse previously used the car in which the six-year-old boy was found safe.

Denis says it's too early to say whether the search will expand into Ontario, where Lacasse's car was found.

He says police have asked civilian volunteers to join the search, but they were sent home Saturday evening.

Police officers continued looking for Lacasse overnight, and the volunteers joined them Sunday morning.

Lacasse is bald with brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs just under 100 pounds.