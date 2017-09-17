Five things to watch as MPs return
Parliament is back in session Monday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 5 photoszoom
The leaves are turning, the days getting shorter and starting Monday MPs will return to Ottawa. Here are five things to watch as the House of Commons gets back to business.
1. NAFTA
The action on this won’t take place under the copper roofs on Parliament Hill, but the North American Free Trade Agreement and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to tear the deal apart will likely dominate the government’s agenda this fall.
Negotiators come to Ottawa on Sept. 23 for a third round of talks on the deal. Preserving the deal and the immensely important trade that comes with it will be important to the Trudeau government.
2. Pot
The government’s marijuana legalization bill consumed a week of committee testimony last week before parliament had even resumed and there will be more hearings and debate before the bill passes.
The government is still targeting next summer for legalization and will need to get the bill passed in time for provinces to roll out their plans for actually selling pot.
3. Travel
Canadians may get a passenger’s bill of rights for airline travel by the time this fall session of parliament is over. The bill would lay out an airline’s precise responsibilities when flights are cancelled, overbooked or delayed.
The notion got a lot more attention this summer when two planes were trapped for hours on the tarmac at Ottawa’s airport.
4.Tax Changes
The government plan to make changes to how private corporations pay taxes will likely be the first question out of the gate when question period resumes on Monday.
The changes have become a sticking point for farmers, doctors, lawyers and small business owners and the Conservatives are promising to champion the cause in the house.
5. M-103
Remember this old chestnut? M-103, a motion that denounces Islamophobia, will come to the heritage committee this week. The motion was labelled a threat to free speech and the beginning of a creep toward Sharia Law when it was first debated. It was neither of those things.