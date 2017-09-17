Five things to watch as MPs return

The leaves are turning, the days getting shorter and starting Monday MPs will return to Ottawa. Here are five things to watch as the House of Commons gets back to business.



1. NAFTA



The action on this won’t take place under the copper roofs on Parliament Hill, but the North American Free Trade Agreement and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to tear the deal apart will likely dominate the government’s agenda this fall.



Negotiators come to Ottawa on Sept. 23 for a third round of talks on the deal. Preserving the deal and the immensely important trade that comes with it will be important to the Trudeau government.

2. Pot



The government’s marijuana legalization bill consumed a week of committee testimony last week before parliament had even resumed and there will be more hearings and debate before the bill passes.

The government is still targeting next summer for legalization and will need to get the bill passed in time for provinces to roll out their plans for actually selling pot.

3. Travel



Canadians may get a passenger’s bill of rights for airline travel by the time this fall session of parliament is over. The bill would lay out an airline’s precise responsibilities when flights are cancelled, overbooked or delayed.



The notion got a lot more attention this summer when two planes were trapped for hours on the tarmac at Ottawa’s airport.



4.Tax Changes

The government plan to make changes to how private corporations pay taxes will likely be the first question out of the gate when question period resumes on Monday.