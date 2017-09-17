NDP leadership candidates know they need to reclaim youth vote to win elections

For much of the 2015 election, things were looking good for the NDP.



The party led the polls for large parts of the long campaign, and for a while it seemed possible that Tom Mulcair could be the country’s first NDP prime minister.

That didn’t happen, of course. Instead of moving into the corridors of power, the party was kicked back to third place.

One factor in the downfall was especially surprising: young voters.

Traditionally supportive of the NDP, but also traditionally small in number, voters aged 18 to 34 surprised many by turning out in waves — and largely voting Liberal.



The four candidates vying to replace Mulcair are all trying to ensure those young voters come back to the polls and to the party in 2019.

A Samara Canada study found the percentage of those 18 to 34 who voted jumped from 41.8 to 57 per cent between 2011 and 2015. That jump lifted Justin Trudeau to victory. In 2019, when Canadian next go to the polls, that age group may have even more influence, as millennials become the largest pool of available voters.

If you know any of the NDP leadership candidates, you likely know Jagmeet Singh. When an Islamophobic heckler confronted him — additionally ignorant that Singh is Sikh not Muslim — video of him calmly confronting her likely ended up in your Facebook feed.

No demographic group as large as millennials has a uniform opinion on anything, but this generation is largely intolerant of intolerance.

Singh said he hoped his response to that heckler showed he can be calm under pressure, but also knows where young, diverse voters are coming from.

“They’re going to want someone who understands those issues on a personal level,” he said in an interview.



Singh, 38, said his career has consistently brought younger people into politics.

“It’s a group that I connect with,” he said. “I have a platform that is largely engaging young people.”

Northern Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, 35, believes youth are essential to electoral success, but also that their problems are matched to the party’s solutions.

Ashton is proposing free tuition, higher taxes on the wealthy and an end to police carding. The party’s mistake in 2015, she argues, was swaying toward the centre.

“We played it too safe in many ways and ultimately allowed the Liberals to out-left us,” she said.

Carrying twins due in November along with the hopes of her supporters, Ashton said the 2015 swell in young voters presents the party with an opportunity to win with a progressive vision.

“It’s at our own peril to ignore the reality of millennials and their desire for a progressive politics,” she said.

Northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus, 54, a former journalist, union organizer and punk rocker — whose band once opened for the Dead Kennedys — said the party needs his authenticity to connect.

“They want the real deal,” he said. They really resonate with authenticity.”

He said too many politicians today are like auto-tuned pop stars, shined up to sound just right. Whereas he, by his own estimation, is vinyl: “I’m the politician with the hisses and the cracks in the grooves.”

Quebec MP Guy Caron hopes the youth the party lost will see that Trudeau’s promises have been empty.

“They have done next to nothing to actually encourage the youth to vote for them in the next election,” he said.

Caron argues that, as in 2011, the party’s chances depend on Quebec and on getting those younger voters back to the polls.

“It will depend on us to inspire and demonstrate that we are authentic,” he said.