Controversial House of Commons study on Islamophobia set to begin today

OTTAWA — Phase two begins this week in the House of Commons' politically charged debate over combating Islamophobia in Canada.

The heritage committee starts a study today on systemic racism and religious discrimination in Canada.

It was mandated as part of a motion condemning Islamophobia that passed last spring.

The debate around the motion set off showdowns between right and left wing groups on Parliament Hill and saw the Liberal MP who sponsored it receive thousands of hate-laced messages and death threats.

But Liberal MP Hedy Fry, who chairs the committee, said she hopes things are calmer now.