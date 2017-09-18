Counterfeit currency, stolen property charge withdrawn against Red Deer lawyer

RED DEER, Alta. — Two charges against a former Alberta lawyer have been withdrawn.

A resolution was reached Monday just as a trial was to start for Bradley James Mulder in Red Deer provincial court.

Mulder, who is 45, was facing charges of possession of counterfeit currency, possession of stolen property, and possession of a restricted weapon — a switchblade.

The Crown withdrew the counterfeit charge after a document proving a $20 bill Mulder had been possessing was counterfeit had yet to be processed, leaving little chance of a conviction.

The second charge against Mulder was withdrawn because the Crown had yet to receive proof from police that the licence plate in question was in fact stolen.

The charge of possession of a switchblade will be resolved through the alternative measures program, which allows first-time offenders to avoid prosecution by agreeing to community services work, counselling or donation to a registered charity.

Mulder has been given four months to complete the program and will be back in court on Jan. 26, 2018. If he successfully complete his program by that time, the charge will be withdrawn.

Mulder and a 32-year-old woman were arrested after Mounties executed a search warrant in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 7 and seized numerous printers, counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency.

Mulder was suspended last October by the Law Society of Alberta under part 3 of the Legal Profession Act.

He will be back in Rimbey provincial court on Oct. 6 to speak to other charges relating to a May 5 arrest at a rural property near Rimbey where several stolen vehicles were located.