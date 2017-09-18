Murder charge laid when Alberta woman dies following alleged assault

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after the weekend death of a 48-year-old woman in Lethbridge, Alta.

City police say a patrol officer witnessed and intervened in an alleged assault on Saturday afternoon.

A suspect was arrested and the alleged victim was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

Investigators say the two people were known to each other.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Calgary.