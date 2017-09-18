Search continues for Quebec man whose car was allegedly used in Amber Alert case

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say their search for a missing 71-year-old man in connection with an Amber Alert case is taking them north of where his vehicle was believed stolen.

Yvon Lacasse hasn't been seen since late Thursday, when his car was allegedly stolen by a man who was the subject of an Amber Alert along with his six-year-old son.

The boy vanished from Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal, on Thursday and he and his father were stopped by police in eastern Ontario nearly 24 hours later.

The boy was found in Lacasse's stolen vehicle and his father was arrested.

Police said today they are searching with the use of a helicopter a 500-kilometre stretch of highway between Mont-Tremblant, Que., heading northwest towards Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

There's been no trace of Lacasse, who is from Lachute, Que., about 80 kilometres northwest of Montreal, despite an intensive search with volunteers over the weekend.