Trudeau threatens to kill purchase of Boeing fighter jets to protest firm’s trade complaint

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened Monday to scrap his government’s planned purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighter jets in direct retaliation for the U.S. company’s trade complaint against Bombardier.

Flanked by British Prime Minister Theresa May who’d expressed fears that Bombardier jobs at a Northern Ireland plant could be hit by Boeing’s trade actions against the Canadian company, Trudeau upped the ante in the increasingly bitter trade dispute with the United States.

“We have obviously been looking at the Super Hornet aircraft from Boeing as a potential significant procurement of our new fighter jets,” said Trudeau.

“But we won’t do business with a company that’s busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business.”

The ultimatum to Boeing comes as the U.S. department of commerce is expected to rule next week on the Boeing complaint. The Liberal government last week said Boeing walked out of talks to resolve the commercial dispute.

Trudeau’s threat came moments after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May lent her support to Canada, saying she’d raised concerns about what Trudeau and she believe is an unfair trade move against Bombardier in a call last week with U.S. President Donald Trump. May said she intends to raise it again with him when she meets Trump at the United Nations in New York this week.

“I will be impressing upon him the significance of Bombardier to the United Kingdom and particularly obviously to Northern Ireland and we have discussed today how we can work together to see a resolution of this issue which from my point of view I want to see a resolution that protects those jobs in northern Ireland,” May told reporters.

Trudeau said defending Bombardier’s “excellent” C-Series aircraft “is a priority for us” and he condemned Boeing, saying its motivation for launching the complaint is “extremely narrow” and “for trade-related reasons linked to their own profits.”

“That’s not the way the world should operate.”

Trudeau said Boeing’s actions are harmful to jobs in Canada, to economic growth here and “also harmful to the future of the aerospace industry in the whole world.”

The Trudeau government vowed during the 2015 campaign it would not buy expensive F35 aircraft to replace Canada’s aging F-18s, and it said last year Ottawa would look to buy 18 Super Hornets, produced by Boeing, to meet Canada’s military obligations while it re-starts the competition to find a long-term replacement.

However, after Delta Airlines agreed to purchase the Bombardier C-Series planes for its passenger fleet, Boeing filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Commerce department. It challenges Ottawa and Quebec governments’ support for Bombardier’s C-series passenger jet program as unfair trade subsidies.

Within minutes of the conclusion of the news conference, the Star asked Trudeau’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan if the threat means Canada would now order the F35s. Sajjan declined to comment.

Trudeau and May also pledged a “seamless transition” to a new trade deal between Canada and the U.K. after Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union.

Trudeau said the U.K. is a signatory to the CETA now, which takes effect this week, and a new trade deal would mirror the Canada-European Trade Agreement.

Britain is barred by European law from negotiating other trade deals with non-EU countries in the interim, and neither leader would say if they agreed to formal talks.

But they said the CETA would form the basis for a smooth and quick transition.

“We recognize the rules in place around negotiation with the EU and EU members and we respect the need for the U.K. to determine its path forward with Brexit from the EU,” said Trudeau. “We will be able to move forward in a smooth transition that keeps the essence of CETA applicable to the U.K. in ways that will respect the EU’s requirements and rules,” said Trudeau.

May agreed, saying she wants to ensure the change is “as smooth and as orderly as possible” to give certainty to businesses and investors.