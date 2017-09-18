UK PM, Trudeau say Canada-EU deal a 'basis' for new talks
TORONTO — Prime Ministers Theresa May of Britain and Justin Trudeau of Canada say their countries are working toward a new bilateral trade deal for after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.
Both leaders say the template for a deal would be the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, which comes largely into effect this week between Canada and the European Union.
CETA eliminates over 90
May said using the Canada-EU agreement as the basis for a bilateral deal will ensure the best path forward for all parties.