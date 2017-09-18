Wildfire-ravaged Waterton to reopen to some residents, business owners

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada has informed some evacuees that they will be able to return to the Waterton Lakes National Park townsite starting Tuesday.

A powerful wildfire burning in British Columbia forced everyone out of the southwestern Alberta park 10 days ago before it breached the park's boundaries.

The agency says in a letter to residents, business owners and leaseholders that initial re-entry will take place over a 24-hour period.

It says two vehicles and four people will be allowed in for each property and everyone must check in at a reception centre.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Natalie Fay says the entire park other than the townsite remains closed for safety reasons.