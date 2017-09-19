Accused in slaying of Montreal store clerk sought weapon disposal advice on web

MONTREAL — A man accused of killing a young store clerk in a Montreal grocery store allegedly used his smartphone to make numerous web searches in the days after the slaying that were related to the crime.

Randy Tshilumba, 21, is on trial for first-degree murder in the April 2016 stabbing death of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry.

A Crown witness testified today he searched the accused's phone and found keywords allegedly related to the killing.

Montreal police officer Francesco Massa says he discovered numerous searches on the seized phone including "how to clean a blood stain" and "how to get rid of a weapon."

Massa says there were numerous searches in English and French on the phone that were made the day after the slaying, including inquiries about garbage pickup days, how to get rid of evidence as well as how to use bleach to destroy evidence.