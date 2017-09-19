Fire in Waterton Lakes National Park no longer out of control: Parks Canada

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada says the wildfire in southwestern Alberta is no longer out of control and is being held.

But the agency says the Kenow fire in Waterton Lakes National Park is still active and covers an estimated 380 square kilometres.

Residents, business owners and lease holders are now able to return to the Waterton townsite, but the rest of the park remains closed.

Those returning have been warned there may be intermittent power outages and that they may see confused or injured animals wandering around.

Everyone was ordered out of Waterton 11 days ago when a powerful fire burning in British Columbia was poised to cross into the park.