Fire in Waterton Lakes National Park no longer out of control: Parks Canada
A
A
Share via Email
WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada says the wildfire in southwestern Alberta is no longer out of control and is being held.
But the agency says the Kenow fire in Waterton Lakes National Park is still active and covers an estimated 380 square kilometres.
Residents, business owners and lease holders are now able to return to the Waterton townsite, but the rest of the park remains closed.
Those returning have been warned there may be intermittent power outages and that they may see confused or injured animals wandering around.
Everyone was ordered out of Waterton 11 days ago when a powerful fire burning in British Columbia was poised to cross into the park.
The fire tore through the park three days later but fire crews managed to stop it from spreading into the town.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Man assaulted after violent encounter with driver in downtown Halifax
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
‘We shall survive by the grace of God’: Hurricane Maria pounds Dominica with catastrophic force