Ivory dealer goes undercover to help bust Canadian wildlife smuggler

SEATTLE — A Washington ivory and antiquities dealer will serve six months in prison after pleading guilty to federal smuggling charges four years ago and then going undercover to help authorities prosecute a former Canadian wildlife smuggler.

The Seattle Times reports that court documents say David L. Boone had been working with federal prosecutors since after he was arrested for the illegal possession of ivory from walruses, sperm whales and, particularly, the tusks of the narwhal, a medium-sized whale protected by the U.S. and Canada.

Boone's entire prosecution, including his guilty plea in 2013, was sealed while prosecutors in Canada and the U.S. built a case against Gregory Logan, who last year pleaded guilty to 10 money-laundering charges in Maine.

Logan, a retired RCMP officer from Saint John, N.B., is described in court documents as "among the most prolific wildlife criminals ever prosecuted in this country."

Prosecutors in his case said Logan smuggled 250 tusks valued at $1.5 million to $3 million into Maine in false compartments in his vehicle.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for each count and is set to be sentenced in Maine on Wednesday.

Logan, who was a Mountie when he began bringing the tusks into the U.S. but retired in 2003, was originally charged with smuggling, conspiracy and money laundering.

He pleaded guilty in Canada to a related wildlife smuggling crime, and terms of his extradition limited U.S. charges to money laundering.

Logan served four months of home detention and paid a $350,000 fine in Canada.

