McMaster plans to ban all smoking on university property

HAMILTON — McMaster University says it plans to ban all forms of smoking on campus starting next year.

The Hamilton-based university says the ban will be in effect on all university property as of Jan. 1.

McMaster says all types of smoking will be covered under the ban, including cigarettes, pipes and marijuana — both medicinal and recreational.

Even smoking in vehicles is banned while they're parked on McMaster property.

The school says the move is meant to promote health and keep the campus free of second-hand smoke for all, though it says specific exemptions can be granted upon request.