Quebec's anti-corruption squad arrests seven in Montreal contract investigation

MONTREAL — A former Montreal city councillor is among seven people arrested today in a municipal corruption probe.

The province's anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC, says they're also looking for one more person following a sweep.

The squad says its current investigation began in 2014 and involves about 30 contracts doled out for professional services — mainly engineering contracts — by the City of Montreal.

The unit says in a statement their probe suggests a network of engineering firms, municipal officials and an elected official had developed a contract-sharing system.

They allege that in exchange for those lucrative contracts, there were benefits that included political financing, kickbacks and other personal favours worth $160 million.

A former chairman of Montreal's powerful executive committee, a former Montreal public works director and a municipal party fundraiser are among those under arrest.