Alberta woman accused of abducting son to Belize has case put over to November

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A 33-year-old Alberta woman accused of abducting her son and fleeing to Belize for three years has had her case put over until the end of November.

Crown prosecutor Tony Bell says it just handed over many documents to the defence and it needs time to review them.

The defence also said it is going to apply to obtain third-party records from Global Affairs Canada about the woman's actions in Belize.

The judge agreed to adjourn the case to Nov. 23.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, allegedly failed to drop off the child for a court-ordered visit with his father in 2014.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service tracked the mother and child to Mexico, Guatemala and various parts of Belize, where she was arrested.

On July 19, police received a tip that the two were in the town of San Ignacio, where they were taken into custody by local authorities.

The woman was jailed in Belize for failing to produce valid immigration documents and deported to the U.S., before being returned to Canada.

Police in Lethbridge took her into custody at the Calgary International Airport on Aug. 9.

The child has since been returned to Canada and reunited with his father.

The woman is currently out on bail and living with family, with conditions that prevent her from possessing a passport and from having contact with her child, unless given written permission by a family court.