Eight stories in the news for today, Sept. 20

Eight stories in the news for Wednesday, Sept. 20

———

PACKED DAY AWAITS PM TRUDEAU IN NEW YORK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a packed agenda today in New York City as he prepares for his speech on Thursday before the United Nations General Assembly. He is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the leaders of seven countries and take part in the Bloomberg Global Business Forum to discuss trade and the global economy. Trudeau will also participate in an armchair discussion with U.S. philanthropist Melinda Gates before speaking to more than 6,000 young people at WE Day UN.

———

FREELAND: NO REPORTS OF CANADIAN VICTIMS IN MEXICO QUAKE

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says there are no reports of Canadian casualties following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mexico. Rescuers and volunteers continue to frantically dig through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, seeking survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake since 1985 as the number of confirmed fatalities numbered well over 200 early today.

———

BOMBARDIER WORKERS TO RALLY IN TORONTO

The union representing Bombardier workers says employees at the company's aerospace plant in Toronto will walk out today — a move meant to pressure Boeing to drop a trade complaint against Bombardier. Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the rally is intended to give workers a voice during the ongoing dispute between the two companies. Boeing has filed a trade complaint accusing Bombardier of selling its C-Series passenger jets to a U.S. airline at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies.

———

MULCAIR: IMPORTANT FOR NEW NDP LEADER TO HAVE SEAT

Outgoing NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it is important for his successor to have a seat in the Commons — an issue playing out in the current battle to replace him. Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh is the only leadership contender without a federal seat. He is running against three sitting MPs: Ontario's Charlie Angus, Manitoba's Niki Ashton and Quebec's Guy Caron. Referring to Singh, Angus said yesterday that he can't understand how someone can lack a seat and want a promotion to be prime minister.

———

CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATES TO HOLD FIRST DEBATE

Four men vying for the leadership of Alberta's new United Conservative Party will take part in their first debate tonight in Calgary. Jason Kenney, Brian Jean, Doug Schweitzer and Jeff Callaway will be looking to persuade party members that they have what it takes to topple Rachel Notley's majority NDP government in the next election. There will be four more debates — in Edmonton, Red Deer, Fort McMurray and Lethbridge — before party members pick a leader next month.

———

FUNERAL TODAY FOR MOUNTIE KILLED IN COLLISION

A regimental funeral will be held today in Moncton, New Brunswick for a Mountie who was killed last week when he stopped to help motorists change a tire on an SUV. Const. Frank Deschenes of the Nova Scotia RCMP was helping two people when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser near Memramcook, N.B. Deschenes — known or his efforts to get drivers to slow down when driving past emergency vehicles — had just gotten married this summer.

———

HOSPITAL RECEIVES RECORD DONATION

The Peter and Melanie Munk Charitable Foundation has donated another $100 million to the Toronto cardiac centre bearing the Barrick Gold founder's name — the largest single charitable contribution ever to a Canadian hospital. The donation brings the foundation's support of the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre and the University Health Network where it is housed to more than $175 million since 1993.

———

LABATT PLANS $460M INVESTMENT IN CANADA

Labatt Breweries of Canada says it will pour $460 million into its operations between 2017 and 2020 to help boost growth. The maker of such brands such as Labatt Blue, Budweiser and Alexander Keith's says the figure includes $62.2 million towards brewery operations this year. Labatt employs more than 3,500 people in Canada and will celebrate its 170th anniversary this fall.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— A court hearing is scheduled in St. Jerome, Que., for a man involved in an Amber Alert this week involving his 6-year-old son.

— Sentencing hearing in Calgary for Allan Shyback, found guilty of manslaughter in the 2012 death of his partner Lisa Mitchell.

— The federal Liberal, New Democrats and Conservatives will hold national caucus meetings in Ottawa.

— Statistics Canada will release July stats on travel between Canada and other countries.