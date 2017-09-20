'No body, no parole:' Alberta candidate wants law to help victims' families

EDMONTON — A would-be politician in Alberta wants Canada to adopt a "no body, no parole" law.

Dane Lloyd is vying for the federal Conservative nomination in Sturgeon River-Parkland, the seat left vacant when the party's interim leader Rona Ambrose left politics this summer.

Lloyd says such legislation would help the family of seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, who vanished after setting out from the Edmonton area on a camping trip in 2010.

Travis Vader was convicted of manslaughter in their killings, but their bodies have never been found.

Lloyd says the law would be similar to one in Australia that forces killers to reveal the location of their victims' bodies if they want a chance at parole.