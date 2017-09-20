Regina teen involved in girl's murder minimizing role in death:youth worker

REGINA — A community youth worker says a teenager convicted in the murder of a 16-year-old girl is minimizing his role in her death.

Elizabeth Christoffel of the Ministry of Justice met with the teen and staff at the correctional centre where he is being housed.

Christoffel said that while the youth, who is now 19, acknowledges the murder was wrong and genuinely seems to regret what happened, he also seems to minimize his own role in the murder.

She told the youth's sentencing hearing today that he is not fully engaged in his rehabilitation and treatment, doing the bare minimum amount of work.

Hannah was ambushed and stabbed to death at her home by Skylar Prockner in January 2015 after she broke up with him.

Prockner, who is now 19 and was sentenced as an adult, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life with no parole for 10 years, though he is appealing.

A judge will decide whether the teen, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Hannah Leflar’s death, will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.