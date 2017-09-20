Retired Mountie headed to U.S. prison for smuggling narwhal tusks

BANGOR, Maine — A retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer accused of smuggling narwhal tusks has been sentenced to five years and two months in U.S. prison.

Prosecutors say Gregory Logan, of Saint John, N.B., smuggled about 300 tusks valued at US$1.5 million to US$3 million into Maine in false compartments in his vehicle.

Narwhals, which are protected in the United States, are medium-sized whales known for spiral tusks that can grow longer than eight feet.

Logan was sentenced Wednesday in Maine on money-laundering counts under an agreement in which smuggling charges were dropped.

He already served four months of home detention and paid a $350,000 fine in Canada after pleading guilty to a related wildlife-smuggling crime.