Southern Quebec visited by unprecedented number of painted lady butterflies

MONTREAL — An insect expert says the millions of orange-and-black butterflies that have been spotted in the Montreal area in recent days are waiting for winds to carry them south.

Max Larrivee of the Montreal Insectarium says the record number of painted lady butterflies is due to a number of factors.

He says the insects arrived in southern Quebec earlier than usual this spring and were able to reproduce in record numbers.

And while they usually migrate up to 500 metres in the air, they've been forced to the ground by winds coming from the south.

While the population boom may be good news for the painted lady butterflies, Larrivee stresses that most other local species are still declining.