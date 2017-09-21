Canada-EU trade enters new era of openness as CETA comes into force

OTTAWA — Canadian companies have much greater access to one of the world's largest markets starting today, as a major trade deal between Canada and the European Union enters into force.

Known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, the deal clears barriers to trade for Canada's largest trading partner after the United States.

As of today, over 98 per cent of Canadian goods will be able to enter the EU without tariffs, compared with only 25 per cent a day earlier, which the federal government says will improve export opportunities for a range of Canadian producers, processors and manufacturers.

A joint Canada-EU study estimated that overall, the trade agreement could increase bilateral trade by 20 per cent annually and boost Canada's income by $12 billion annually.

The agreement is a two-way street though, with EU companies also gaining access and creating more competition in the Canadian market, leading the federal government to commit hundreds of millions of dollars to help sectors like the dairy industry prepare.