Freeland, EU minister celebrate landmark trade deal

NEW YORK — Canada and the European Union are celebrating the entry into force today of a trade agreement that took a decade to complete.

Canada's foreign affairs minister and her European counterpart shared a hug at the start of a meeting at the UN.

Chrystia Freeland offered thanks in Italian, "Grazie mille," to Federica Mogherini of the EU.

Mogherini called it a great day for people who believe in the international system and credited Freeland's work for getting the CETA deal across the finish line.

The agreement involved multiple Canadian governments over many years.