Freeland, EU minister celebrate landmark trade deal
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Canada and the European Union are celebrating the entry into force today of a trade agreement that took a decade to complete.
Canada's foreign affairs minister and her European counterpart shared a hug at the start of a meeting at the UN.
Chrystia Freeland offered thanks in Italian, "Grazie mille," to Federica Mogherini of the EU.
Mogherini called it a great day for people who believe in the international system and credited Freeland's work for getting the CETA deal across the finish line.
The agreement involved multiple Canadian governments over many years.
The agreement only enters into force provisionally, with portions, such as investment protection, still requiring endorsement by participating legislatures.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Toronto councillors to landlords: Keep the air conditioning on
-
Your next bus could stop here: Eleven possible sites revealed for new Mumford Terminal